Rupee falters, settles at 277.59 against US dollar

After three consecutive gains, the Pakistani rupee registered losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.41% on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 277.59, a decrease of Rs1.13, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Thursday, the rupee registered a gain against the US dollar, inching up 0.37% to settle at 276.46 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deposited $1.2 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), announced Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday, giving another much-needed boost to the economy reeling from dollar shortage and runaway inflation.

Globally, the US dollar hovered at 15-month lows on Friday after a steep dive overnight, as markets wagered the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate hike cycle due to easing inflation.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, stood at 99.71 in early Asian hours, its lowest since April 2022. The index is on course for its worst week since November.

US producer prices barely rose in June and the annual increase in producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years, data showed on Thursday, a day after consumer prices rose modestly last month as evidence mounts that the world’s largest economy had entered a phase of easing inflation.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, hovered above $81 a barrel on Friday, with bullish sentiment over US demand bolstered by supply disruption in Libya and Nigeria.