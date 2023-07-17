BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N leader steps up criticism of PTI’s policies

NNI Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the party’s weakened the country’s economy by introducing the “flawed” policies.

Addressing the workers’ convention, Asif: “We are determined and will soon succeed in bringing the country out of darkness”.

Praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Asif said, “The premier has gathered all political parties to support the national economy”. “Unfortunately, the PTI was brought into power in 2018 through rigged elections,” he maintained.

During the events that transpired on May 9, the memorials of martyrs were insulted, he said, adding “we stand with our martyrs and Ghazis” and those who insulted the memorials of martyrs will be brought to justice under the law.

“During the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) government before 2018 election, the country’s economy was getting stable, but then the premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under a conspiracy,” Asif maintained.

He said that PM Shehbaz was working very hard for the stability of the country’s economy and he hoped that they would soon be able to put the country on road to development and prosperity.

Asif went on to say that the allied parties of the coalition government had also played a very important role and maintained unity under a spirit for which he salute them. He further said that elections would be announced in a month after the dissolution of assemblies.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had started its election campaign.

Shehbaz Sharif PTI PMLN Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N leader steps up criticism of PTI’s policies

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Russia seizes shares of Danone and Carlsberg subsidiaries

Read more stories