PTI govt made N-plant part of IGCEP: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday said the fascist government and Shahbaz Sharif were trying to take credit for Chashma Nuclear Power Plant (C-5) to generate 1,200 MW that they got readymade.

He said it was during Imran Khan’s PTI government in January 2019 when he was Federal Minister for Power that the former Chinese Ambassador and Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) came to see me separately about Chashma Nuclear Power Plant to generate 1,200 MW of electricity.

“As usual, this fascist government and Shahbaz Sharif are trying to take credit for something that they got readymade, he added.

