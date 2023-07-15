BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China June new home prices flat in weakest showing this year

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2023 10:15am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: China’s new home prices were unchanged in June, the weakest result this year, data showed on Saturday, increasing pressure on policymakers for more stimulus as economic recovery falters.

The flat result from a month earlier, with rises slowing nationwide, was below May’s 0.1% gain, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data. Prices were also unchanged from a year earlier, retreating from a 0.1% increase in May.

The property sector, accounting for one-fourth of activity in the world’s second-biggest economy, slumped sharply last year as developers defaulted on debts and suspended construction of presold housing projects.

The central and local governments and regulators have announced a slew of policies over the past year to prop up the sector.

Measures have ranged from extended financial support for developers to multi-pronged incentives for home buyers. But the uncertain economic outlook and persistent weakness in the sector have dented confidence and home demand, dampening hopes for any quick revival.

Weakness in home prices and falling exports are adding to pressure on policymakers to take do more to prop up the real estate and revive sluggish demand.

China new home prices rise at slower pace in May

Markets widely expect more stimulus around a meeting of the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo late this month, setting the tone for economic policies in the second half of the year.

“The property market is in dire need of strong policies to boost confidence as small-scale policies can no longer rescue the dwindling sentiment,” said analyst Chen Xiao at property data provider Zhuge House Hunter.

Policies such as boosting employment and incomes must strengthened to support home buying, Chen said.

Thirty-one of the 70 cities monitored by NBS recorded month-on-month rises in new home prices, down from 46 in May. Prices were flat after rising in May in tier-one cities including Beijing and tier-two cities. They fell 0.1% in tier-three cities.

There is room for “marginal optimisation” of property polices considering profound changes in supply and demand in the real estate market, Zou Lan, a senior official at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said on Friday.

“PBOC officials hinted at further property policy easing in the press conference on Friday, and we expect the July Politburo meeting to emphasise the need to stabilise the property market,” Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a research note.

The central bank on Monday extended until the end of 2024 some policies in a November rescue package for the cash-strapped sector. But the uncertain economic outlook and weakness in the sector have dented confidence, dampening hopes of any quick revival.

A quarterly PBOC survey showed 16.5% of households believe housing prices will fall in the third quarter, down from the previous quarter, when 14.4% of households expected a decline.

China China GDP China Economy China home price

Comments

1000 characters

China June new home prices flat in weakest showing this year

PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

Economic stability: SBA to anchor govt’s instant efforts: IMF

Base power tariff hiked by Rs4.96

FCA for May: Rs1.45/unit positive adjustment in KE tariff approved

Pakistan, Argentina bonds’ surge belies bigger reform hurdles

After raising $11.5mn last year, MedznMore says it has shut operations

‘Pakistan Land Port Authority’: ‘Final’ approval blocked by minister

Sovereign Wealth Fund: Govt finalises draft law

Transshipment of banned spare parts to Kabul allowed

Read more stories