TTP safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS voices anger, vows firm action

Recorder Report Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 09:00am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison on Friday where he was briefed on recent terrorist attack in Zhob.

According to a press statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here, the COAS paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, visited the injured soldiers at CMH, Quetta, lauded their services to the nation and appreciated their resolve.

9 soldiers martyred in Zhob Garrison attack

The Armed Forces of Pakistan have serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan. It is expected that interim Afghan government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in Doha Agreement, the military’s media wing said.

As per ISPR, the involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed. Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the Security Forces of Pakistan.

Operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the Armed Forces shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Quetta Corps.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

TTP Afghanistan ISPR Quetta Pakistan Army Terrorist attack Pakistan Security forces COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir Quetta Garrison CMH hospital Zhob Garrison attack

Comments

1000 characters
Aamir Jul 15, 2023 07:54am
Our brave army should go and attack them inside Afghanistan. Please live up to the expectations of the nation and destroy them completely
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

