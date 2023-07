India’s palm oil imports in June rose about 56% from the previous month to 683,133 metric tons, a trade body said on Friday.

Imports of soyoil rose around 37% to 437,658 metric tons and those of sunflower oil were down 35% at 190,785 metric tons, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Palm oil ends lower on global output forecast

Vegetable oil imports rose about 24% to 1.3 million metric tons, it added.