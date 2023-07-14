BAFL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.71%)
BIPL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.83%)
DFML 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.52%)
DGKC 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
GGL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 78.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.66%)
HUBC 79.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
OGDC 86.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
PIBTL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
PIOC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.11%)
PPL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SSGC 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
TPLP 14.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.64%)
UNITY 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.72%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,559 Decreased By -68.3 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,929 Decreased By -286.2 (-1.77%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By -546.8 (-1.19%)
KSE30 16,097 Decreased By -221.2 (-1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar at 15-month low as easing inflation firms rate peak bets

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2023 09:57am

SINGAPORE: The dollar hovered at 15-month lows on Friday after a steep dive overnight, as markets wagered the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate hike cycle due to easing inflation.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, stood at 99.71 in early Asian hours, its lowest since April 2022. The index is on course for its worst week since November.

US producer prices barely rose in June and the annual increase in producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years, data showed on Thursday, a day after consumer prices rose modestly last month as evidence mounts that the world’s largest economy had entered a phase of easing inflation.

“Markets are generally pretty pleasant with the lower inflation data, because lower inflation together with the still resilient labour market supports the narrative of a soft landing in the US economy,” said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank Of Australia in Sydney.

“But we still maintain our view that the US will enter recession later this year because of the impact of past and potentially future interest rate hikes.”

Markets are pricing in a 92% chance of a 25 basis point hike from the Fed later this month, CME FedWatch tool showed, but no more for the rest of the year.

Data on Thursday also showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, indicating that the labour market remains tight even as job growth is slowing.

US dollar plunges to more than one-year low

Ryan Brandham, head of global capital markets, North America, at Validus Risk Management, said the data on weekly jobless claims and producer prices are supportive of the soft landing.

“If the Fed wishes to hike rates again later this month … it will be reassured by the jobs data.

Although the recent trend of lower inflation may be encouraging, it probably won’t be sufficient to change the committee’s decision.“

Still, Fed officials remain cautious, with Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller saying he’s not ready to call an all clear on US inflation and favours more rate rises this year.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar eased 0.16% to $0.688 after Michele Bullock was appointed head of Australia’s central bank on Friday, becoming its first female governor as it undertakes a sweeping reorganisation.

The euro touched a fresh 16-month peak of $1.1229 in Asian hours before easing to $1.1222, while sterling last fetched $1.3119, down 0.11% on the day.

The pound broke above $1.30 on Thursday for the first time since April 2022.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.23% to 137.71 per dollar and is on course for its best week against the dollar since January.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last rose 0.03% to $31,367.56, having touched near two-month peaks of $31,818 overnight.

Ethereum last rose 1.4% to $2,014.10.

A US judge ruled that Ripple Labs did not violate federal securities law by selling its XRP token on public exchanges.

The XRP token eased 7% in early Asian hours to trade at $0.7546 after surging 76% on Thursday.

Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar at 15-month low as easing inflation firms rate peak bets

First tranche of SBA: IMF transfers $1.2bn to SBP account: Dar

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Steps to broaden tax base: FY24 budget advances primary surplus of 0.4pc of GDP: IMF

July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

PSDP: FD yet to notify strategy for release of funds

C-5 project: PAEC’s point of view

October system collapse: Non-implementation of recommendations irks Nepra

Beverage sector: FBR kicks off process of implementing T&T system

Read more stories