BAFL 34.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.54%)
BIPL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.83%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.9%)
CNERGY 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.75%)
DFML 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
DGKC 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.4%)
FABL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.8%)
FCCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.57%)
FFL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HBL 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
HUBC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.97%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
PIOC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.27%)
PPL 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
TRG 103.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.93%)
UNITY 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,539 Decreased By -88.3 (-1.91%)
BR30 15,846 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.28%)
KSE100 45,183 Decreased By -671.3 (-1.46%)
KSE30 16,052 Decreased By -266.5 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on mining, tech boost; new RBA governor appointed

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2023 10:06am

Australian shares rose on Friday, buoyed by miners and tech stocks as US data suggested a cooling inflationary environment, while local investors remained cautious after the appointment of a new governor to the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 7,281.8 points by 0033 GMT, its highest since July 4.

Michele Bullock was appointed as the head of RBA, becoming its first female governor as the central bank undertakes a sweeping reorganisation and after a public backlash over steeply rising interest rates.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said RBA’s current head Philip Lowe would not be reappointed and would leave the bank after finishing his current seven-year term on Sept. 17.

Meanwhile, data showed US producer prices barely rose in June on Thursday, providing more evidence that inflation is subsiding in the country.

The producer prices report and Wednesday’s CPI report have helped to support the view the Federal Reserve will stop hiking rates after an expected 25-basis-points rate increase later this month.

Mining stocks rose 1.3%, their highest level since June 21, as iron prices strengthened.

Shares are on track for their fourth session of gains.

Commodity stocks push Australian stocks higher after US inflation data

Australia’s top trading partner China reported strong June iron ore imports and positive credit data on Thursday, sending iron ore prices higher.

Shares of heavyweight mining companies BHP Ltd and Rio Tinto jumped 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

Technology stocks followed suit, climbing 1.7% tracking overnight gains in their Wall Street peers.

Financial stocks advanced 0.5%, with the so-called “big four” banks gaining between 0.1% and 0.7%.

Among individual stocks, shares of Imugene Ltd rose 2.5% to become one of the top gainers in the benchmark index. Markets in New Zealand were closed for a public holiday.

Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares rise on mining, tech boost; new RBA governor appointed

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Caretaker setup will be in place next month: IMF SBA to PM represents greater cause for rejoicing

First tranche of SBA: IMF transfers $1.2bn to SBP account: Dar

Wang tells Blinken to ‘work with China’ on improving US ties

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Steps to broaden tax base: FY24 budget advances primary surplus of 0.4pc of GDP: IMF

May 9 violence: PTI chief to appear before JIT today

July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

Read more stories