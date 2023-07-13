BAFL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
BIPL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.88%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.16%)
DFML 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.52%)
DGKC 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
FABL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
HUBC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.63%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.83%)
MLCF 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
OGDC 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.21%)
PIOC 89.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.54%)
PPL 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.98%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.7%)
TRG 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.67%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.22%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Commodity stocks push Australian stocks higher after US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 09:48am

Australian shares rose more than 1% on Thursday, led by a rally in commodity stocks, after US inflation data showed consumer prices subsided in June, raising bets the Federal Reserve may have fewer rate hikes in store ahead.

The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 1.3% to 7,230.8 points by 0036 GMT, hitting their highest level since July 6.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) gained just 0.2% in June, data showed on Wednesday, underscoring expectations the Federal Reserve may let interest rates stand after one more 25-basis-point hike at its July policy meeting.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said on Wednesday he is confident higher interest rates are working to cool inflation but it is possible they will have to do further hikes.

Major sub-indexes in the benchmark ASX 200 posted strong gains.

Gold stocks led gains surging 5.2%, their biggest intraday jump since March 20, tracking an uptick in gold prices.

Australian shares end higher led by rally in commodity stocks

Shares of Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining climbed 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively.

Mining stocks rose 2.0% as iron ore prices extended gains on hopes of more stimulus for China’s property sector. Shares hit its best day since June 14. Sector-majors BHP Ltd and Rio Tinto jumped 1.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

Financial stocks advanced 1.1%, hitting their highest level since July 6.

The so called “big four” banks gained between 0.7% and 1.0%.

Energy stocks jumped 1.1%, hitting their highest level since June 22, as oil prices strengthened. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.4% to 11,958.36 points.

The country’s central bank kept cash rate steady at 5.5% on Wednesday, hitting pause as expected and flagging rates would be on hold for some time, with most economists still expecting rate cuts to come in 2024.

Australian shares Australian and New Zealand dollars

