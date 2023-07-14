HK’s Cathay Pacific expects up to $576mn profit in first-half

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways on Friday said it expects to record half-year profit attributable of up to HK$4.5 billion ($575.85 million) compared with a loss of HK$5.0 billion last year.
|Stock
|Price
|
Trust Mod. / Jul 14
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
1.80
▲ 0.25 (16.13%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Jul 14
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
7.79
▲ 0.71 (10.03%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Jul 14
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
5.49
▲ 0.49 (9.80%)
|
Service Textile / Jul 14
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
8.50
▲ 0.60 (7.59%)
|
Mod.Al-Mali / Jul 14
Modaraba Al-Mali(MODAM)
|
3.80
▲ 0.25 (7.04%)
|
Sec. Inv. Bank / Jul 14
Security Investment Bank Limited(SIBL)
|
3.75
▲ 0.24 (6.84%)
|
Fecto Cement / Jul 14
Fecto Cement Limited(FECTC)
|
22.97
▲ 1.42 (6.59%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / Jul 14
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
10.99
▲ 0.57 (5.47%)
|
The Searle Co. / Jul 14
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
47.90
▲ 1.99 (4.33%)
|
Colgate Palm / Jul 14
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited(COLG)
|
1390.01
▲ 52.78 (3.95%)
|Stock
|Price
|
SME Leasing Ltd / Jul 14
SME Leasing Limited(SLL)
|
1.11
▼ -0.59 (-34.71%)
|
JS Bank (R) / Jul 14
JS Bank Limited (R)(JSBLR1)
|
0.11
▼ -0.05 (-31.25%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Jul 14
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
0.51
▼ -0.20 (-28.17%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Jul 14
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
1.56
▼ -0.14 (-8.24%)
|
J.A.Textile / Jul 14
J.A. Textile Mills Limited(JATM)
|
47.06
▼ -3.82 (-7.51%)
|
Gadoon Textile / Jul 14
Gadoon Textile Mills Limited(GADT)
|
201.24
▼ -16.32 (-7.50%)
|
Dewan Sugar / Jul 14
Dewan Sugar Mills Limited(DWSM)
|
1.72
▼ -0.13 (-7.03%)
|
Pervez Ahmed Co / Jul 14
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
0.61
▼ -0.04 (-6.15%)
|
Dost Steels Ltd. / Jul 14
Dost Steels Limited(DSL)
|
5.20
▼ -0.24 (-4.41%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Jul 14
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
0.90
▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 14
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
55,536,051
▲ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Jul 14
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
42,173,034
▲ 0.06
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jul 14
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
30,446,983
▲ 0.01
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Jul 14
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
21,230,363
▲ 0.81
|
Pak Refinery / Jul 14
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,554,956
▼ -0.07
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Jul 14
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
14,923,500
▼ -0.07
|
Cnergyico PK / Jul 14
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
12,184,192
▼ -0.05
|
B.O.Punjab / Jul 14
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
11,694,500
▼ -0.04
|
Hub Power Co. / Jul 14
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
11,112,977
▼ -0.28
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Jul 14
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
10,861,164
▼ -0.22
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 13
|
275.84
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 13
|
273.74
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 13
|
137.58
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 13
|
0.86
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 13
|
1.31
|
Euro to USD / Jul 13
|
1.12
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 13
|
5.06
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 13
|
4510.04
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 13
|
32480.14
|
Nasdaq / Jul 13
|
14138.57
|
Hang Seng / Jul 13
|
19449.43
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 13
|
7440.21
|
Dow Jones / Jul 13
|
34395.14
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 13
|
16141.03
|
France CAC40 / Jul 13
|
7369.80
|
India Sensex / Jul 14
|
65828.78
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 13
|
76.96
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 13
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 13
|
178326
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 13
|
1963.05
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 13
|
81.64
Comments