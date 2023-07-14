BAFL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.71%)
BIPL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.28%)
DGKC 57.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.62%)
HUBC 79.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
OGDC 86.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PAEL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.15%)
PIOC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PPL 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
PRL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 103.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.27%)
UNITY 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -69.5 (-1.5%)
BR30 15,937 Decreased By -278.1 (-1.72%)
KSE100 45,325 Decreased By -528.6 (-1.15%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -214.4 (-1.31%)
HK’s Cathay Pacific expects up to $576mn profit in first-half

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2023 09:37am

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways on Friday said it expects to record half-year profit attributable of up to HK$4.5 billion ($575.85 million) compared with a loss of HK$5.0 billion last year.

Cathay Pacific forecasts first-half profit

Cathay Pacific Hong Kong's

