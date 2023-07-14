BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
BIPL 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.83%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.91%)
DGKC 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FABL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.67%)
HUBC 79.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
OGDC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
PIBTL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
PIOC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PPL 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
PRL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.55%)
SSGC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.16%)
UNITY 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -69.5 (-1.5%)
BR30 15,936 Decreased By -279.2 (-1.72%)
KSE100 45,325 Decreased By -528.6 (-1.15%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -214.4 (-1.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Haji Gulber Khan elected GB CM

INP Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

GILGIT: The Gilgit Baltistan Assembly on Thursday elected Haji Gulbar Khan as new Chief Minister (CM) of the province. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) backed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) forward bloc candidate bagged 19 votes.

His election to the role comes after PTI’s Khalid Khurshid Khan was disqualified as Chief Minister over a fake degree earlier this month.

Just some days earlier, opposition leader in the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain had resigned from his assembly membership and announced boycotting the elections.

In the 32-member house, the PTI has 19 members, the PPP four, the PML-N three and the Muttahida Wahdat-i-Muslimeen three as well, while the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Islam Tehreek Pakistan have one each, along with one independent candidate. Gulbar has served as the GB health minister during the previous PTI government as well as in early 2011.

Belonging to the Diamer district, Gulbar was leading one of the two forward blocs within the PTI and had previously declared he would contest for the position independently.

Initially, opposition parties had decided to nominate a joint candidate with the support of estranged PTI members and claimed the support of the required 17 members. The authority to decide the candidate from any opposition party member was given to the central leaderships of the PPP, the PML-N, and the JUI-F. After voting, which started around 12:00 at noon, the speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly announced results of the election.

The PML-N and the PPP had announced their support for Haji Gulbar Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) forward bloc for the post, while three members of the PTI like-minded group who had submitted their nomination papers for the post of Chief Minister late at night announced to boycott the election.

PPP Gilgit Baltistan PTI PMLN Khalid Khurshid Khan CM Gilgit Baltistan Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Haji Gulbar Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Haji Gulber Khan elected GB CM

First tranche of SBA: IMF transfers $1.2bn to SBP account: Dar

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Steps to broaden tax base: FY24 budget advances primary surplus of 0.4pc of GDP: IMF

July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

PSDP: FD yet to notify strategy for release of funds

C-5 project: PAEC’s point of view

October system collapse: Non-implementation of recommendations irks Nepra

Beverage sector: FBR kicks off process of implementing T&T system

Read more stories