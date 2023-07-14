Kashmir Martyred Day: APHC leaders reiterate resolve to continue freedom struggle

ISLAMABAD: The leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Thursday, while marking the Kashmir Martyred Day reiterated their resolve to continue the freedom struggle till achieving the goal.

The APHC is an umbrella organisation of Kashmiri parties working for the independence of Jammu and Kashmir. The leaders, while speaking during a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, urged the international community to play its role in finding a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Convener APHC Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chapter Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, while leading the protest demonstration, paid glowing tributes to the 1931 martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives against the Dogra imperialism.

All the Kashmiris who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir are the continuation of the martyrs of 13 July 1931, he said, adding the candle of freedom lit by the martyrs of July 13, 1931, will be kept lit and no sacrifice will be spared for freedom from Indian rule.

The speakers strongly condemned the ongoing massive violations of human rights and the implementation of black laws in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to the international community to increase pressure on India to stop rights abuses in the territory.

The martyrs of the year 1931 showed the path of freedom to the Kashmiri people and lakhs of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives till now to fulfill their mission, they added.

The speakers said India is making every possible effort to weaken the freedom spirit of Kashmiris but the people of Kashmir will not be intimidated by any of India’s cruel tactics and will continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

The Hurriyat leaders said without resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris, sustainable peace cannot be established in South Asia.

They also paid tributes to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian forces in the past few days. Struggle to achieve freedom and the right to self-determination will continue, they maintained. At the end of the demonstration, a special prayer was offered for the souls of the martyrs.

APHC leaders including Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mohammad Farooq Rahmani, Director of Liberation Commission Khan Afsar Khan, Faheem Kayani of Tehreek Hurriyat, Mir Tahir Masood, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, Najeebullah, Nisar Mirza, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob along with a large number of protesters attended the demonstration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023