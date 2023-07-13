BAFL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.75%)
BIPL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.26%)
DGKC 57.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.55%)
FABL 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
FCCL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
FFL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.66%)
HBL 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.28%)
HUBC 79.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.45%)
MLCF 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.85%)
OGDC 86.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
PAEL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 88.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.4%)
PPL 69.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.22%)
SSGC 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
TRG 104.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.55%)
UNITY 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.6%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s top diplomat says China, Russia to strengthen strategic communication

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 05:33pm

BEIJING: China and Russia need to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday when meeting Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Jakarta.

China is ready to work with Russia to support the centrality of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and to be vigilant against interference by external forces, Wang was quoted as saying by Chinese foreign ministry.

Both sides support Indonesia and ASEAN countries in grasping the “correct direction” of East Asia cooperation, Wang added.

China Russia Wang Yi asean russia china trade China Russian relation

Comments

1000 characters

China’s top diplomat says China, Russia to strengthen strategic communication

Rupee sees appreciation after IMF board’s nod, settles at 276.46 against US dollar

World Bank board approves $100mn for ‘Punjab Family Planning Program’

Profit-taking erases gains, KSE-100 settles 0.54% lower

Sherry Rehman warns of urban flooding in Punjab as PMD predicts rains from today

Pakistan dollar bonds rally after IMF clears $3bn bailout

Haji Gulbar Khan elected Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister

Law Minister says 99% work completed on electoral reforms

India gives initial nod to buy French Rafale jets, submarines

Islamabad ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief in three cases

Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI

Read more stories