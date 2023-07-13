BAFL 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
BIPL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.03%)
BOP 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.93%)
DGKC 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
FABL 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
HBL 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.04%)
HUBC 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KEL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
OGDC 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.6%)
PIOC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 70.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.69%)
PRL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.11%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.91%)
TRG 105.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.08%)
UNITY 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.04%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken to meet top Chinese diplomat in Jakarta: US

AFP Published 13 Jul, 2023 01:12pm

JAKARTA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet top Chinese foreign policy official Wang Yi on Thursday in Jakarta, their second meeting in as many months as the powers seek to manage tensions.

Blinken and Wang will meet on the sidelines of the ASEAN-plus-three foreign minister talks in the Indonesian capital, the State Department’s public schedule showed.

The meeting is going ahead despite Microsoft recently saying that Chinese hackers had breached US government email accounts, including those of the State Department.

The Jakarta talks come nearly a month after Blinken travelled to Beijing, the first visit by the top US diplomat in nearly five years, and met President Xi Jinping as well as Wang and Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Since then, there has been a flurry of diplomacy, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visiting Beijing last week and a trip set in the coming days by climate envoy John Kerry.

Blinken says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO

Tensions have soared in recent years between the world’s two largest economies over a host of issues including China’s assertiveness in the region including Taiwan and sweeping restrictions imposed by the United States on exports of its advanced semiconductors.

Neither country has predicted breakthroughs in the renewed diplomacy but both have spoken in terms of managing the relationship to make sure that friction does not lead to outright conflict.

China Wang Yi asean Janet Yellen Jakarta Antony Blinken

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken to meet top Chinese diplomat in Jakarta: US

Intra-day update: rupee sees appreciation after IMF board approval

World Bank board approves $100mn for ‘Punjab Family Planning Program’

Intra-day update: KSE-100 moves close to 46,000 as investors cheer dollar inflows

Pakistan dollar bonds rally after IMF clears $3bn bailout

Islamabad ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief in three cases

Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI

Expectedly, IMF board approves $3bn 9-mth SBA

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

Read more stories