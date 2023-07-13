BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Stand-Up Radio Pakistan’ project: ‘Business plan’ completed in ‘just 14 months’: Marriyum

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday appreciated recent initiatives taken to revive the national broadcaster and make it financially viable.

During her visit to Radio Pakistan Islamabad, she said the business plan under the “Stand-Up Radio Pakistan” project has been completed in just 14 months.

She ensured that a financially viable Radio Pakistan will improve its content, and quality of transmission as well as do welfare of the staff.

Highlighting the initiatives taken to bring diversity in national broadcaster’s transmissions, the minister said a dedicated sports channel is airing youth-oriented content round the clock to promote healthy activities among the masses.

Similarly, an exclusive channel of regional languages is playing an important role to promote the cultural and linguistic diversity of the country. She appreciated Radio Pakistan for establishing a state-of-the-art technology platform to create awareness among people about the latest and modern tools and gadgets to make a difference in society.

Aurangzeb also appreciated the podcast studio of Radio Pakistan from where interviews of experts, and leading personalities belonging to different walks of life are being aired. She also mentioned that the music channel of Radio Pakistan is enthralling its listeners 24/7.

Besides, World Service is broadcasting programmes for overseas Pakistanis. She said the national news studio is airing credible news in an efficient and world-class manner.

The minister said Sautul Quran channel of Radio Pakistan has the biggest listenership and is widely appreciated in the country and abroad among the Muslim population. She said its transmission has been completely digitised to ensure the quality of voice.

Aurangzeb said cinemas and research cells are being established at the premises of Radio stations across the country to provide quality and affordable entertainment to the people.

She said Radio Pakistan’s facility should be opened for university students so that they can polish their skills in different genres of media communication.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Marriyum Aurangzeb Radio Pakistan Stand Up Radio Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

‘Stand-Up Radio Pakistan’ project: ‘Business plan’ completed in ‘just 14 months’: Marriyum

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

SPV21 files plea in Cayman Islands’ court for KESP winding up

Ministries, Divisions: Direct payment through SBP linked to prior approval

Tied to managing circular debt: Impact of power tariff rebasing not assessed as yet: govt

Cases of overseas Pakistanis: FTO issues guiding policy to FBR

Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar

Govt negotiating second cargo of discounted Russian crude

Airport outsourcing: Dar seeks roadmap

Read more stories