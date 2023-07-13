‘Stand-Up Radio Pakistan’ project: ‘Business plan’ completed in ‘just 14 months’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday appreciated recent initiatives taken to revive the national broadcaster and make it financially viable.

During her visit to Radio Pakistan Islamabad, she said the business plan under the “Stand-Up Radio Pakistan” project has been completed in just 14 months.

She ensured that a financially viable Radio Pakistan will improve its content, and quality of transmission as well as do welfare of the staff.

Highlighting the initiatives taken to bring diversity in national broadcaster’s transmissions, the minister said a dedicated sports channel is airing youth-oriented content round the clock to promote healthy activities among the masses.

Similarly, an exclusive channel of regional languages is playing an important role to promote the cultural and linguistic diversity of the country. She appreciated Radio Pakistan for establishing a state-of-the-art technology platform to create awareness among people about the latest and modern tools and gadgets to make a difference in society.

Aurangzeb also appreciated the podcast studio of Radio Pakistan from where interviews of experts, and leading personalities belonging to different walks of life are being aired. She also mentioned that the music channel of Radio Pakistan is enthralling its listeners 24/7.

Besides, World Service is broadcasting programmes for overseas Pakistanis. She said the national news studio is airing credible news in an efficient and world-class manner.

The minister said Sautul Quran channel of Radio Pakistan has the biggest listenership and is widely appreciated in the country and abroad among the Muslim population. She said its transmission has been completely digitised to ensure the quality of voice.

Aurangzeb said cinemas and research cells are being established at the premises of Radio stations across the country to provide quality and affordable entertainment to the people.

She said Radio Pakistan’s facility should be opened for university students so that they can polish their skills in different genres of media communication.

