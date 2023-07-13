PTI terminates Khattak’s basic party membership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday sacked ex-president Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak after he failed to respond to a show cause notice issued to him.

Khattak was informed about the termination of his membership in a letter sent to him by PTI secretary general Omar Ayub Khan.

In the letter which is available with Business Recorder, Omar had told the former defence minister that he was served with a show cause notice on June 21, and he had failed to provide a satisfactory reply within the given time regarding contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party.

“Now, therefore, you are served with this notice of termination from your basic membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Your membership from PTI has been terminated with immediate effect,” said the letter.

Last month, Khattak was issued the show cause notice for an explanation for allegedly inciting the members to leave the former ruling party.

The notice issued by the PTI secretary general required Khattak to explain his position on the anti-party move within seven days of the notice.

“It has come to the notice of the party leadership that you are contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party. In view of these reported activities, you are hereby called to explain yourself in writing within seven days of this notice,” the show-cause notice states.

It was also made clear in the notice that if his reply was found unsatisfactory or he did not respond, further action would be taken as per the party policy and rules.

Khattak, who served as the party’s secretary general and chief minister of KP during the PTI government, had already announced he was quitting the post of PTI KP president.

