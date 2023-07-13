BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI terminates Khattak’s basic party membership

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday sacked ex-president Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak after he failed to respond to a show cause notice issued to him.

Khattak was informed about the termination of his membership in a letter sent to him by PTI secretary general Omar Ayub Khan.

In the letter which is available with Business Recorder, Omar had told the former defence minister that he was served with a show cause notice on June 21, and he had failed to provide a satisfactory reply within the given time regarding contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party.

“Now, therefore, you are served with this notice of termination from your basic membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Your membership from PTI has been terminated with immediate effect,” said the letter.

Last month, Khattak was issued the show cause notice for an explanation for allegedly inciting the members to leave the former ruling party.

The notice issued by the PTI secretary general required Khattak to explain his position on the anti-party move within seven days of the notice.

“It has come to the notice of the party leadership that you are contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party. In view of these reported activities, you are hereby called to explain yourself in writing within seven days of this notice,” the show-cause notice states.

It was also made clear in the notice that if his reply was found unsatisfactory or he did not respond, further action would be taken as per the party policy and rules.

Khattak, who served as the party’s secretary general and chief minister of KP during the PTI government, had already announced he was quitting the post of PTI KP president.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP Omar Ayub Khan PTI Pervez Khattak

Comments

1000 characters

PTI terminates Khattak’s basic party membership

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

SPV21 files plea in Cayman Islands’ court for KESP winding up

Ministries, Divisions: Direct payment through SBP linked to prior approval

Tied to managing circular debt: Impact of power tariff rebasing not assessed as yet: govt

Cases of overseas Pakistanis: FTO issues guiding policy to FBR

Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar

Govt negotiating second cargo of discounted Russian crude

Airport outsourcing: Dar seeks roadmap

Read more stories