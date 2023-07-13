Toshakhana case: PTI chief summoned by local court

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, granted an exemption to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and summoned him today (Thursday).

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, while hearing the case, observed that the court is granting exemption to the accused on the basis of the plea filed by the accused in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the ruling of the same court in which it declared Toshakhana case against Khan maintainable.

PTI chief’s counsel Barrister Gohar Khan, Niazullah Niazi, Sher Afzal Marwat, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s lawyer Saad Hassan, the complainant District Election Commissioner Wiqas Malik, and two prosecution witnesses appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the lawyer, Niazi, told the court that the legal team of the accused had filed a petition against the court’s order.

The judge inquired where is the accused.

To this, the defence counsel told the court that he has filed an application seeking a one-day exemption from personal appearance before it. He also requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case for another two days. The judge told the lawyer that “you are a criminal lawyer, and the case is pending for the last seven months. Have you ever seen the hearing of a case is going on for seven months and the accused only appeared before the court once?” the judge asked the counsel.

The judge observed that he is granting an exemption on the basis of the petition filed before the IHC. The judge ordered the PTI chief’s lawyer to submit a copy of the application filed in the IHC before it by 11:30.

The judge also remarked that “he has approved the exemption application only for today and tomorrow (Thursday) the accused must ensure his presence in the court.”

The court took a short break till the submission of the copy of the application filed before the IHC.

After the break, when the court resumed hearing, PTI chief’s counsel Marwat and the judge exchanged harsh words. During the hearing, the judge remarked that “we will not hear anything from him and will see tomorrow.”

Defence counsel Marwat told the judge “you cannot do this. It shows that you have been brought for this purpose.”

Meanwhile, Barrister Gohar Khan, another counsel of the PTI chief asked Marwat to leave the courtroom. Gohar Khan requested the court to adjourn the hearing by 11:00 am today (Thursday), and we will appear before the court.

The court, after hearing the arguments, adjourned the hearing till July 13, and summoned the PTI chief.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023