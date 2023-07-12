BAFL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine conflict will not end until West drops plans to defeat Moscow

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 10:15am

The armed confrontation in Ukraine will continue until the West gives up plans to dominate and defeat Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with an Indonesian newspaper published on Wednesday.

goal of the “US-led collective West” is to strengthen its global hegemony, Lavrov told the Kompas newspaper. Lavrov is due to attend the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum in Jakarta this week, as is US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Why doesn’t the armed confrontation in Ukraine come to an end? The answer is very simple – it will continue until the West gives up its plans to preserve its domination and overcome its obsessive desire to inflict on Russia a strategic defeat at the hands of its Kiev puppets,” according to a transcript of the interview published on Russia’s foreign ministry website.

“For the time being, there are no signs of change in this position.” Russia waged a full-scale invasion in Ukraine in February 2022, calling it a “special military operation” to denazify its neighbour.

Kyiv and its allies call the war, now in its 17th montht, an aggression to grab land.

On Wednesday, Russia launched a wave of kamikaze drone attacks on Kyiv for a second night in row and hours before President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was due to meet NATO leaders at a summit in Vilnius.

The West says it wants to help Ukraine win its conflict with Russia, and Western powers have supplied large amounts of modern arms and ammunition to Kyiv.

Iran to join Shanghai alliance with China, Russia next week: Lavrov

Lavrov also accused Kyiv of ignoring Indonesia’s peace plan and instead promoting its own “package of ultimatums.”

Ukraine dismissed the Indonesian plan, a multi-point formula which had included a call for the establisment of a demilitarised zone, reiterating Kyiv’s position that Russia should withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

Sergei Lavrov Volodymyr Zelenskiy asean Russia-Ukraine war

