LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in May 9 violence case and directed the police to produce her again on July 24.

Dr Yasmin is facing allegation of setting police vehicles at Lahore’s Rahat Bakery Chowk on fire besides thrashing policemen.

