Issuance of arms licences: NA body summons Interior Ministry’s secy with team over delay

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges summoned the secretary of the Interior Ministry along with his team over the issue of delay in the issuance of arms licences.

The committee met with MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon in the chair at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The committee directed the officials of the Ministry of Interior to attend its coming meeting scheduled on 12th July 2023, in the Parliament House, Islamabad.

On the question of privilege raised by the deputy speaker regarding the alleged disrespectful behaviour of Dr Muhammad Ejaz, Ambassador of Pakistan in Qatar and Masood Gul, Deputy Head of Mission/Counselor; the committee while accepting the unconditional personal apology, disposed of the matter.

The committee further directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue necessary directions to all the Pakistani Missions abroad to be courteous to Pakistanis living abroad and resolve their problems.

The committee observed that the officials of Pakistani Missions were inaccessible to the public. The Director General Middle East assured the committee that directions of the committee would be conveyed for strict compliance. The matter has been disposed of. Moreover, the other questions of privileges raised by the deputy speaker were pended.

On the question of privilege raised by Romina Khurshid Alam, MNA, regarding alleged baseless propaganda on social, print and electronic media concerning the attendance of CPA Conference by a Parliamentary delegation which was held in Canada, the DG, PEMRA, apprised the committee that as per directions of the committee, a joint meeting was held with the mover and the issue was discussed at length.

The committee directed the DG, Ministry of Information Technology, and DG (Law), PTA, to pursue the case vigorously and submit a report to the committee within a week. The issue has been pended till a final report by the concerned.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Syed Agha Rafiullah, MNA, regarding the supply of incorrect reply to his Question No 6 regarding departmental promotions of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP); the executive director, APP, informed the committee that the needful has already been done and a report will be submitted within a week. The committee pended the question of privilege.

On the point of order moved by Sheikh Rohale Asghar, MNA, regarding the statement about Quaid-i-Azam by Orya Maqbool Jan, the DG, PEMRA, informed the committee that detailed SOPs have been issued to all concerned while two notices were served to Orya Maqbool Jan. The committee pended the question of privilege.

The questions of privilege moved by MNAs; Ali Nawaz Shah, Syed Hussain Tariq, and Qadir Khan Mandokhel, were pended by the committee due to the non-attendance of the meeting by the movers.

The question of privilege raised by Asiya Azeem regarding AD, FIA (legal), has been pended and the committee directed the director, FIA, to appoint a new inquiry officer to probe the matter and submit a report to the committee within seven days.

The Question of Privilege, raised by Dr Nafisa Shah, MNA regarding the non-maintenance of the kitchen of Parliament Lodges, the CDA representatives apprised the committee that issues have been addressed almost. Therefore, the committee has disposed of the issue.

The starred question No3 raised by Shagufta Jumani, MNA relating to partially constructed infrastructure by CDA and the matter raised by Sheikh Rohale Asghar, MNA regarding the bad condition of Parliament Lodges and MNA’s Hostel, Islamabad, the CDA authorities apprised the committee about the steps taken by them and release of required funds for the purpose. The committee disposed of the matter subject to the satisfaction of the movers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023