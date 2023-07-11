BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 27.197 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,316.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.902 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.173 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.961 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.240 billion), DJ (PKR 1.029 billion), Platinum (PKR 845.229 million), Silver (PKR 385.439 million), Japan Equity (PKR 343.071 million), Natural Gas (PKR 113.069 million), SP 500 (PKR 112.259 million), Copper (PKR 65.520 million), Brent (PKR 26.154 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.784 million were traded.

