BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Still possible to get nod for Swedish NATO membership at summit: Stoltenberg

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 04:58pm

VILNIUS: NATO’s secretary general said on Monday it was still possible that Sweden could join the alliance a summit this week despite Turkey’s ongoing reticence.

When asked about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linking Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU membership, Jens Stoltenberg said that while he backed Ankara’s membership of the European Union as far as he was concerned Sweden had already met the conditions required to join the 31-member alliance. “It is still possible to have a positive decision on Sweden in Vilnius,” Stoltenberg told a news conference.

Turkiye says will not be pressured over Sweden’s NATO bid

NATO Sweden NATO Summit

