BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee sees decline, settles at 279.8 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.68% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 04:24pm

The Pakistani rupee sustained losses against the US dollar, weakening 0.68% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 279.8, a decrease of Rs1.9, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

During the previous week, the rupee registered a substantial 2.91% gain against the US dollar as finalisation of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave strength to the local currency.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 277.9 in the inter-bank market, with a similar gain in the open market helping it close between 279 and 282. The narrower gap was a reflection of the stability in both currency markets, and remains a condition of the new SBA as well that will run through the second half of the current fiscal year.

The new programme, seen by many as an upgrade to the Extended Fund Facility that expired unsuccessfully at the ninth review, is subject to approval of the IMF Executive Board. The IMF has also confirmed Pakistan’s agenda is to be taken up on July 12 even though its official website calendar had not been updated to include Pakistan as of Monday morning.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the defensive on Monday as investors scaled back expectations over how much further US interest rates would rise after US jobs data showed the smallest increase in 2-1/2 years.

The US economy added 209,000 jobs last month, data on Friday showed, missing market expectations for the first time in 15 months.

The US dollar index rose 0.06% to 102.36 but remained not far from Friday’s two-week low of 102.22.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dipped in Asian trade on Monday as investors tread cautiously ahead of fresh economic data from top consumers the United States and China this week, though expected crude supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia limited losses.

Oil prices US dollar Rupee Open market rates Exchange rate usd rate pkr rate rupee rate IMF and Pakistan SBA

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 10, 2023 01:10pm
If the IMF SBA is of any significance, why is PKR tumbling? That's because the market knows, the SBA is nothing.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee sees decline, settles at 279.8 against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

KSE-100 closes near 44,600 after 378-point gain

PM Shehbaz directs foolproof arrangements ahead of possible flooding in rivers

PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman acquitted in money laundering case

Marriyum says PTI chairman directly responsible for May 9 events

Irfan Siddiqui’s tenure as CEO/president of Meezan Bank extended

JS Global Capital withdraws intention to acquire EFG Hermes Pakistan

Oil eases on China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts limit fall

British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin sues CNN for ‘unfair dismissal’

Read more stories