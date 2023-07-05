BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

  • The Fund is set to discuss a nine-month stand-by arrangement for Pakistan as the previous Extended Fund Facility expired on June 30
BR Web Desk Published July 5, 2023 Updated July 5, 2023 11:06pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meeting on Pakistan has been set for July 12, the lender confirmed to journalists via email on Wednesday night.

The Fund is set to discuss a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan as the previous Extended Fund Facility (EFF) expired on June 30.

On June 30, IMF announced that its staff and Pakistani authorities reached an agreement on policies to be supported by a $3-billion, nine-month SBA.

A new stand-by arrangement with the IMF: here are some key points

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board.

“The new SBA builds on the authorities’ efforts under Pakistan’s 2019 EFF-supported programme which expires end-June,” Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, was quoted as saying in the press release on the day the Extended Fund Facility expired.

The new IMF arrangement, seen as a massive positive for the government and the economy reeling from crisis, extends Pakistan’s commitment with the lender well into the second half of fiscal year 2023-24, and is also an upgrade from the earlier expectation that the country would receive $1.1 billion at the conclusion of the ninth review.

The development comes at a time when Pakistan’s economy is reeling from crisis with foreign exchange reserves at only a month of import cover. The depleting level prompted Pakistan’s central bank to impose import restrictions, much to the dismay of industries heavily reliant on inward shipments to produce goods in the country.

While the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) removed restrictions, many believe that imports would not truly begin until Pakistan secures lines of credit that would boost foreign exchange reserves.

Shehbaz Sharif State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) IMF SBP Ishaq Dar interest rate interest rates policy rate IMF programme SBP reserves IMF chief interest rate hikes IMF bailout Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Sharif IMF loan IMF deal SBP MPC IMF Program IMF and Pakistan IMF agreement IMF staff level agreement PM Shehbaz IMF bailout programme Finance minister Ishaq Dar Mohammad Ishaq Dar SBP foreign exchange reserves 9th IMF review Finance Ishaq Dar Finance Minister Ishaq Dar' IMF executive board IMF and pak IMF progamme Pakistan and IMF IMF programe IMF Mission Chief IMF calander IMF SBA

