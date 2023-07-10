BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
Pakistan

IK reacts to PM’s statement

Naveed Butt Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the statement of the prime minister, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that instead of making ‘absurd accusations’, the question that Shehbaz Sharif needs to answer is who gained the most from the events of 9th May.

Imran Khan, Sunday said in his tweet, “The humiliating way in which I was abducted from the Islamabad High Court, as if I was some criminal, my lawyers and the IHC staff was also beaten up, has been declared completely unconstitutional and illegal by the Supreme Court.”

“Has your government held anyone accountable for conducting an unconstitutional act,” he questioned in his tweet.

He said, “Any independent investigation will find that you and your band of crooks and money launderers who were petrified of losing elections to PTI, were behind the mayhem caused on 9th May and the crackdown against PTI that followed.”

He tweeted, “Lastly, you cannot fool anyone by making these nonsensical and ridiculous statements just to drive a wedge between Pakistan’s biggest political party and the establishment only so that you can save billions that you’ve stolen from the people of Pakistan.”

