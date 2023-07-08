Ogra urges LPG marketing cos to comply with notified prices for July

LAHORE: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a directive to all LPG Marketing Companies, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the LPG notified price for the month of July.

It is essential for all companies operating in the LPG sector to ensure that they are in compliance with the notified price to promote transparency and fair practices in the industry.

The companies are further directed to prominently mention the cylinder selling rates on the sales invoices while dispatching to distributors. This step aims to provide transparency and clarity to the distributors and end consumers regarding the pricing of LPG cylinders.

By prominently displaying the selling rates, it will be easier for all stakeholders to understand and verify the pricing structure.

