BAFL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
BIPL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.17%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.87%)
HBL 79.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
MLCF 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.92%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.35%)
PPL 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
PRL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4%)
SNGP 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
SSGC 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.17%)
TRG 107.04 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.32%)
UNITY 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (7.26%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka see off sorry West Indies in qualifier dead rubber

AFP Published 07 Jul, 2023 07:46pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HARARE: Sri Lanka maintained their unbeaten record at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier as Pathum Nissanka’s hundred helped secure an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies on Friday.

The Sri Lankans, who had already qualified for the tournament to be played later this year in India, bowled out the already-eliminated Windies for 243 before chasing down the target with 5.4 overs to spare.

The defeat brought an end to a miserable tournament for the Caribbean side, after previous losses to Zimbabwe, the Netherlands and Scotland.

“Just leave this behind us,” said West Indies captain Shai Hope.

“Look forward. Communication is the key. We are already at the bottom, we have to find ways to get back up.”

The Dutch secured the second qualifying place for the World Cup, to be held from October 5 to November 19, with a dramatic victory over Scotland on Thursday.

Sri Lanka will face the Netherlands in Sunday’s final.

“Our camp is very positive and we are very confident with our performance,” said Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka.

“What we need to control is our performance. The result will take care of itself.”

After winning the toss and electing to field first, Sri Lanka ran through the West Indies top order, reducing their opponents to 123-7.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana removed three of the top four batters and ended with figures of 4-34 from his 10 overs.

Keacy Carty at least secured some respectability for the Windies with his 87, supported by Romario Shepherd and Kevin Sinclair down the order.

But Sri Lanka never looked in danger of stumbling with the bat, as Nissanka stroked a 113-ball 104 for his second successive century.

His fellow opener Dimuth Karunaratne added 83 in a first-wicket partnership of 190.

Both were eventually dismissed before Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama took the side home.

West Indies Sri Lanka Pathum Nissanka Cricket World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka see off sorry West Indies in qualifier dead rubber

IMF ‘seeks assurances’ from Pakistan’s political parties on commitment to new SBA

At least 50 dead in Pakistan monsoon floods

Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 277.9 against US dollar

IMF programme to ‘reform and restructure’ Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz inaugurates centre to promote agricultural exports

Pak Suzuki extends automobile, motorcycle plant shutdown till July 19

Yellen criticizes China’s ‘punitive’ actions against US companies, urges market reforms

India’s federal police arrest three railway employees over deadly train crash

Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as Supreme Court judge

ECP issues cyber security alert after ransomware attack targets employees

Read more stories