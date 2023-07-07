Interview with Tufail Ahmed Khan - CEO, Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA)

‘Freelancers from Pakistan have access to leading platforms’

Tufail Ahmed Khan is the CEO of Pakistan Freelancers Associa-tion (PAFLA). He is also the Co-Founder and CEO of Strategic Plannerz, and the COO of Dellsons Group.

His journey into the world of personal branding began with a desire to learn and grow, to build his own online presence and connect with like-minded individuals. He started helping individuals create a strong and authentic online presence that drives sales and increases visibility, and was able to translate these skills into a successful career in digital marketing, working with renowned organizations such as SECP-IFMP, Dubai World Trade Center-UAE, and ICMA Pakistan.

As CEO of the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), he has been able to leverage his expertise to create a thriving not-for-profit organization that supports and empowers freelancers across the country.

Tufail Ahmed Khan is also an active member of the Sales Professional Forum Pakistan and the Supply Chain Association of Pakistan, where he serves as a National Organizer and Events Committee Member. He has an MBA in Marketing from the University of Karachi.

Following are the edited excerpts of a recent conversation BR Research had with him on the sidelines of the recently held Future of Work conference:

BR Research: What is the mandate of the Pakistan Freelancers Association?

Tufail Ahmed Khan: PAFLA was founded with a vision to empower the freelancer community in Pakistan, offering them opportunities, support, and a platform where they have access to the resources that can help them grow their careers. At PAFLA,we aim to provide freelancers with the right tools to overcome challenges in the field that are continuously evolving thanks to rapid advancements in technology.

As technology continues to transform the way we work, an increasing number of people are choosing to pursue freelance careers. However, with this newfound freedom and flexibility comes a set of new challenges, such as a lack of traditional job security and the need to adapt to evolving markets and technologies. PAFLA is a non-profit with the objective to pave the way for Pakistani freelancers to continue excelling in the global marketplace.

BRR: What has been PAFLA's contribution so far in easing processes and facilitating freelancers in the country?

TAK: PAFLA has constantly served as an advocatefor ensuring that the freelance community in Pakistan has access to diverse resources that can facilitate their growth.From pursuing collaborative opportunities to meeting with relevant stakeholders to raise pertinent issues, our efforts have been comprehensive and effective in numerous regards.

The outcome of our efforts is indicated by our corporate partnerships with HBL, Faysal Bank, UBL, and Bank Alfalah which allow entrepreneurs and freelancers to become part of the formal banking segment in the country. Our efforts continue across the board as partners are constantly brought on board to ensure that our freelancers have the tools they need to continue growing their ventures.

PAFLA also actively hosts conferences, seminars, and events where freelancers, influencers and entrepreneurs can gain knowledge as well as insights about the industry while learning about relevant trends that will influence the future trajectory. We’ve partnered with organizations like the BSV Blockchain Association, the Special Technology Zones Authority, and the Institute of Business Management as well on numerous fronts of collaboration.

BRR: Can you tell us about the recent Future of Work conference. In terms of the international market, what is the intake of our freelancers like and what is the potential for freelancers from Pakistan?

TAK: Pakistan is amongst the top five markets for freelancers globally with quality of services, and diverse expertise setting our community apart. The Future of Work conference that we are hosting is all about showcasing the challenges and opportunities in the market right now while also shedding light on what the future is going to hold for this segment.

Almost every area of ICT exports including content creation and marketing, graphic design, software engineering, SEO, and programming, to name a few, are being dominated by Pakistani freelancers. We are witnessing that the market is poised for exceptional growth and the local ecosystem is on the right track to capitalize on the opportunities to arise as a result.

BRR: Can you tell us what categories of work areas are on the rise here? Which industry or sector has the highest intake of freelancers from Pakistan?

TAK: Pakistan has risen rapidly to become a hotspot in various ICT sectors. In terms of freelancing, there are a lot of segments where individuals are excelling due to the competitive quality and rates that they offer. Most digital avenues where global companies are investing include designing and developing software, mobile applications and desktop programs, social media marketing, cybersecurity, AI, gaming, and virtual as well as augmented reality. All of these areas coincide with the fields in which Pakistani freelancers are offering their services. If we talk about the leading domains for freelance exports, those are web development, logo designing, and programming. However, other avenues like content writing, SEO, graphic design, and illustrations are also popular.

BRR: Can you give us some industry stats and tell us some key trends that you see defining the freelancers from Pakistan? How do we compare with people working remotely from around the world?

TAK: The extent of Pakistan’s freelance market currently and its potential is exceptional and immense. Last year, our community of freelancers made more than $400 million through the export of various services to a host of different countries. For several years, especially after the pandemic, Pakistan has ranked amongst the leading nations in terms of ICT exports sharing the space with economic giants like the U.S., India, and the United Kingdom.

When talking about relevant skill sets and the areas which hold more potential, there are certain fields that require attention from various stakeholders. In Pakistan, access to learning about trending domains like AI, Blockchain, cybersecurity, and virtual or augmented reality is limited to online courses that people have to subscribe to. There aren’t many local universities or institutions offering similar programs that individuals can enroll in.

This is the reason why some of these areas are not witnessing the volume of exports that they should be. Pakistan does rank amongst the top nations when it comes to ICT services but our share of the global freelance community is still 9 percent. We need to promote learning and expertise-acquiring avenues that can allow our talents to expand this percentage further because, despite the fact that our quality of services is second to none, we don’t offer the breadth and diversity that other nations can.

BRR: How are local companies and businesses hiring freelancers and remote workers?

TAK: Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a rapid increase in digitalization worldwide and in Pakistan too. Many local companies have also switched to remote or hybrid working models. Companies are learning greatly about the value addition that offering these incentives can bring to their operations. We live in a global village where the internet has eliminated the concept of physical distances. This entails that local companies have access to a wide variety of platforms from which they can pick the talents that they desire.

BRR: How much are freelancers, and remote workers earning on average in Pakistan?

TAK: There is no defined formula to ascertain how much a freelancer or remote worker makes on a regular basis. The payout for each skill, project, and job that a freelancer works on can differ because there are various parameters that influence respective rates. Clients also have their own budgets on the basis of which they invite applications from skilled freelancers across the world. They conduct interviews and demos before negotiating on a fixed or hourly rate that suits their own criteria. Therefore, how much a freelancer makes on average can fluctuate based on numerous factors.

BRR: What mediums do freelancers have to promote themselves besides the PAFLA platform?

TAK: Freelancers from Pakistan have access to leading platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and Peopleperhour, all of which are marketplaces where jobs are posted on a daily basis. Freelancers can pick and choose their preferred projects. These avenues also allow them to create unique profiles promoting themselves, their previous work, and their areas of expertise. Since these websites carry every freelancer’s detailed portfolios as well, global clients have unrestricted access to view and analyze each individual on the basis of their merits.

BRR: How do you view the budget recommendations for freelancers? What else do you think you could propose for streamlining regulations for freelancers?

TAK: The tax rate concession offered to freelancers is a welcome move by the government of Pakistan as it will motivate the community further toward facilitating the local landscape. And while this initiative is applaudable, there is a lot that needs to be done on the administrative level for Pakistani freelancers. For instance, Pakistan’s remittance mechanisms are some of the most complex in the world and the absence of global players like PayPal makes it hard for individuals to bring their hard earned money back to the country. Moreover, regulatory policies are required with respect to the protection of the rights of freelancers and their work. Also, the community struggles to obtain clarity about taxation and other financial obligations.

BRR: What are PAFLA's activities in the coming months?

TAK: In the coming months, the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) has planned several activities. These include organizing Freelance Fests in different cities to foster networking, knowledge sharing, and resource access for freelancers. PAFLA will also facilitate the opening of dedicated bank accounts for freelancers, providing seamless payment transfers, tax documentation assistance, and access to freelancer-specific loans or credit facilities. Moreover, PAFLA aims to conduct awareness sessions on freelancing in universities nationwide, educating students and graduates about the benefits, opportunities, and challenges of pursuing a freelance career. These activities collectively aim to empower freelancers, promote freelancing as a legitimate profession, and foster the growth of the freelancing ecosystem in Pakistan.