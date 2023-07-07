BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Renewable energy: MoU signed with UAE

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the field of renewable energy.

Power Division Secretary Rashid Mahmood Langrial and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE, Sharif al Olama, signed on behalf of their respective sides.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the MoU signed with the UAE was a welcome move.

UAE minister due after Eid to ink different deals

The PM said that the UAE supported Pakistan in every difficult time and the UAE played a key role in securing the IMF deal with Pakistan.

He said the capacity of the project was 10,000 MW. On this occasion, the UAE Minister of Industry and Technology, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, said the relations between Pakistan and the UAE were very important. The prime minister, while appreciating the efforts of the UAE in combating climate change and developing renewable energy projects, has thanked the UAE for its support during last year’s devastating floods in Pakistan.

He was talking to the President-designate of COP-28 and UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister for Industries and Technologies, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who along with a high-level delegation called on the prime minister in Islamabad Thursday.

The Prime minister also extended Pakistan’s full support to the UAE for COP28.

Welcoming Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the prime minister underscored the importance of high-level exchanges and felicitated him on his appointment as President-designate COP28.

He expressed full confidence in Dr Jaber’s stewardship of this important global conference.

The prime minister conveyed best wishes to the leadership of the UAE for the success of the event which is scheduled to be held from 30 November-12 December in Dubai this year.

The prime minister also thanked the UAE for its vital support to Pakistan which has been critical in reaching staff level agreement with the IMF.

The prime minister also briefed the delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council aimed at providing facilitation to foreign investors in diverse sectors. He also shared details of the 10,000 MW solar energy projects for which a road show was already held in Dubai.

The UAE minister emphasized the UAE’s leadership directions to him to further improve collaboration with Pakistan in the renewable energy sector that will help boost energy security for Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary underscored that they view Pakistan as an important partner in climate change discourse and appreciated Islamabad’s active role in climate change diplomacy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan uae climate change renewable energy energy sector Power Division MoU signed energy security PM Shehbaz Sharif Rashid Mahmood Langrial COP28 Sharif al Olama

Comments

1000 characters

Renewable energy: MoU signed with UAE

Development projects: Finance unveils strategy on release of funds

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

Around $100m debt: Pakistan, Italy agree on ‘PIDSA’ timeline extension

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Q1FY24: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs11trn

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: Parliamentarians express deep anguish

PM urges Guterres to convene urgent meeting

Designs of two hydropower projects: PCA accepts Pakistan’s petition against India

APTMA urges Primark to open office in Pakistan

Read more stories