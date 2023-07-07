Renewable energy: MoU signed with UAE

ISLAMABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the field of renewable energy.

Power Division Secretary Rashid Mahmood Langrial and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE, Sharif al Olama, signed on behalf of their respective sides.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the MoU signed with the UAE was a welcome move.

The PM said that the UAE supported Pakistan in every difficult time and the UAE played a key role in securing the IMF deal with Pakistan.

He said the capacity of the project was 10,000 MW. On this occasion, the UAE Minister of Industry and Technology, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, said the relations between Pakistan and the UAE were very important. The prime minister, while appreciating the efforts of the UAE in combating climate change and developing renewable energy projects, has thanked the UAE for its support during last year’s devastating floods in Pakistan.

He was talking to the President-designate of COP-28 and UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister for Industries and Technologies, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who along with a high-level delegation called on the prime minister in Islamabad Thursday.

The Prime minister also extended Pakistan’s full support to the UAE for COP28.

Welcoming Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the prime minister underscored the importance of high-level exchanges and felicitated him on his appointment as President-designate COP28.

He expressed full confidence in Dr Jaber’s stewardship of this important global conference.

The prime minister conveyed best wishes to the leadership of the UAE for the success of the event which is scheduled to be held from 30 November-12 December in Dubai this year.

The prime minister also thanked the UAE for its vital support to Pakistan which has been critical in reaching staff level agreement with the IMF.

The prime minister also briefed the delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council aimed at providing facilitation to foreign investors in diverse sectors. He also shared details of the 10,000 MW solar energy projects for which a road show was already held in Dubai.

The UAE minister emphasized the UAE’s leadership directions to him to further improve collaboration with Pakistan in the renewable energy sector that will help boost energy security for Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary underscored that they view Pakistan as an important partner in climate change discourse and appreciated Islamabad’s active role in climate change diplomacy.

