UAE minister due after Eid to ink different deals

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) headed by Sultan Al-Jabar, Minister for Industries and Technologies will be visiting Pakistan soon after Eidul Azha to sign different pacts, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

An inter-ministerial meeting, sources said, was held in Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the avenues of cooperation during the visit of Dr Sultan Al Jaber, MD and CEO of ADNOC, Chairman Masdar and COP28 President-designate to Pakistan on July 06, 2023, and other pending matters/ issues.

UAE and Pakistan would sign a MoU on development of Renewable Energy projects in Pakistan with the draft shared by UAE forwarded to Ministry of Energy and AEDB for views and completion of codal formalities to sign the MoU during the visit.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants were assigned the following tasks: (i) Ministry of Climate Change would hold a briefing with the visiting delegation on climate related issues at the Ministry of Climate Change; (ii) explore possibility to arrange working lunch/ dinner of the delegation; (iii) Power Division would explore possibility/ make preparations for signing of MoU for cooperation in renewable which has been agreed by both sides and ready to be signed (Pakistan Mission is seeking UAE side’s convenience for its signing during the visit). MoU may be signed at Prime Minister’s Office; (iv) Ministry of Energy to seek/ convey convenience of the Minister of Energy for meeting with Dr Sultan; (v) Board of Investment (BoI) would extend invitation to recently appointed Sheikh Hamed bin Ahmed Al Hamed Al Butti, Pakistan’s Honorary Investment Counsellor to UAE and share inputs on UAE’s investment in Pakistan for appropriate use in the briefing material. Petroleum Division would explore possibility of meeting between Minister of State (MoS) for Petroleum and Natural Resources meeting with Dr. Sultan whereas Ministry of Industries and Production would share inputs for cooperation with UAE in Industries and Production sector.

