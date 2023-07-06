There’s no default threat now, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while expressing commitment to fully comply with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s conditions, stated that Pakistan is now fully secure and there is no threat of default.

Addressing a ceremony to commemorate the completion of 10 years of the multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the prime minister expressed the resolve to pursue CPEC with new vigour and commitment by focusing on areas such as agriculture, special economic zones, information technology, and exploration of natural resources.

The premier termed CPEC a “very transparent” project and said the Chinese government and companies made investments of $25.4 billion in various projects.

Shehbaz, Li agree to celebrate ‘decade of CPEC’ in a big way

He regretted that the previous government not only halted progress on the CPEC but also left no stone unturned to damage this relationship which is “higher than the Himalayas”. He, however, said that the present coalition government had made sincere efforts to further strengthen the relationship with China. He said we have to learn a lot from the Chinese successes in various fields.

Recalling the initiation of work on the CPEC, back in 2013, the prime minister said this mega project transformed the landscape of Pakistan. He said it was because of the untiring efforts of the leadership of both countries that the projects such as coal and hydel power projects, Orange Line, and road infrastructure were completed in record times.

The prime minister commended the continuous support of the Chinese leadership and companies for the CPEC. He also recognised the Chinese financial support to Pakistan in recent months.

Shehbaz Sharif said the staff-level agreement has been reached with the IMF. He expressed confidence that the IMF’s board meeting on the 12th of July would approve the agreement.

Regarding the deal with IMF, he said that China helped Pakistan financially in difficult times. Saudi Arabia and the UAE also lent support to Pakistan. He said the IMF agreement had given Pakistan an opportunity to move forward. He said the Pakistan government was determined to fully comply with the IMF’s conditions.

He further said that some people wanted Pakistan to default but now he was not seeing any such possibility. The prime minister said, “We have to save the poor people of Pakistan from inflation.” He asked philanthropists to come forward and support the government in regaining the country its lost position. “We will work hard to make Pakistan a self-reliant country,” he said.

In her remarks on the occasion, Chinese Charge d’Affairs Pang Chunxue said the CPEC is one of the most successful projects of the Belt and Road Initiative. She said that the successes achieved under the CPEC would not have been possible without the joint efforts of the leadership of both countries.

She said she is inspired and encouraged by the prime minister’s commitment to promoting the CPEC. She said Pakistan and China will continue to move forward to promote the high-quality development of the project.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said CPEC is a manifestation of the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping and our leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif under which we transformed Pakistan-China relations from geo-political to geo-economics.

He said CPEC is also a manifestation of a time-tested strategic cooperative partnership between the two “iron brothers” - Pakistan and China. He said today, projects being carried out under the 29 billion dollars’ portfolio of CPEC, have been either completed or under the process of completion.

The minister regretted that during the past four years of the previous government, the CPEC was obstructed and baseless propaganda was fomented against Chinese companies and businessmen. However, we succeeded in restoring the trust of the Chinese companies and entrepreneurs during the past one year.

Prime Minister Sharif earlier extended his heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan and China on the completion of 10 years of CPEC.

In a message of felicitation, he congratulated the leadership and people of the two countries saying that Pakistan and China are iron brothers, and CPEC is a new chapter in this time-tested and evergreen strategic cooperative partnership.

The prime minister said, “CPEC is also a manifestation of the vision “Development for All” of China’s great leader Xi Jinping and our Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.” He said the Belt and Road Initiative is also a manifestation of President Xi Jinping’s philosophy of peace, friendship, economic partnership, and coexistence. He said CPEC is also President Xi Jinping’s gift to the people of Pakistan.

The prime Minister regretted that the CPEC was obstructed for four years, and baseless allegations were levelled against our great friend China. He said the enemies of CPEC are enemies of development, peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the region, and they do not want that our people get rid of poverty.

He said we are accelerating the pace of CPEC, which is a game-changer project to eradicate poverty, unemployment, and economic slump.

The prime minister invited India to take advantage of the benefits of CPEC instead of creating hurdles in its way. He said CPEC will also benefit Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asia, and the entire region.

He said it is not just a project with objectives of improvement in road, rail, port and air routes, but also a great plan for health, education, skill development, and partnership in the development process.

Shehbaz Sharif said the construction of nine Special Economic Zones across the country under CPEC will facilitate technology transfer, industrial collaboration, and increase local production.

He said the inclusion of capacity building of the National Disaster Management Authority and proactive measures for the prevention of natural calamities are also part of the CPEC. It also includes joint ventures for agricultural development that will also ensure food security in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023