Sweden abhorrent act: Joint session summoned today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday convened a joint session of parliament Thursday (today) to develop a national response strategy against the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The decision to convene a joint sitting of parliament was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the issue of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

“The sentiments and feelings of the nation should be fully expressed through the forum of Parliament,” said the prime minister, adding a joint resolution should be passed in the joint session of parliament.

