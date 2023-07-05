Fake degree case: G-B top court disqualifies CM Khalid Khurshid

KARACHI: The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court disqualified Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan — PTI’s regional president — on Tuesday for allegedly obtaining a license from the GB Bar Council on the basis of a fake degree.

The order was passed by a three-member bench comprising Judge Malik Anayatur Rehman, Judge Johar Ali, and Judge Mohammad Mushtaq on a petition seeking the CM’s disqualification. Ghulam Shahzad Agha, a member of the GB Assembly from PPP, had challenged Khurshid’s law degree and sought his disqualification under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

