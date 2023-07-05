General elections: PML-N leader rules out alliance with any party

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader and Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of entering into a political alliance with any political party in general elections.

“PML-N will win the general election with overwhelming majority of two third on the basis of the performance of Mian Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister of the country,” Mian Javed Latif said in a press conference.

Seat adjustment with political parties is possible in the election but the final decision will be made by Mian Nawaz Sharif, he added.

Mina Nawaz Sharif is doing his best to get the country out of economic debt trap for which he meeting with stakeholders in Dubai, said the federal minister.

Imran Khan himself admitted that all member of the core committee were well informed with the decision taken in the meeting convened to planed reactions after his arrest in corruption case, he talked with reference to May 9 incident.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan Army of self accountability after May 9th incidents, Mian Javed Latif also appealed to the Apex Court to take notice of May 9th incidents.

He said Mian Nawaz Sharif will be welcomed by the nation at his return and break all the previous records of reception.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023