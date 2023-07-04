BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
England to host Pakistan in 2024 before T20 World Cup defence

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2023 06:01pm
England will kick off their 2024 home campaign with a Twenty20 series against Pakistan in May before the T20 World Cup, followed by Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

England are reigning T20 world champions after beating Pakistan in the 2022 final and will play four matches between May 22-30 before they fly to the West Indies and the United States to defend their world crown.

England then play three home Tests each against West Indies in July and Sri Lanka in August-September.

World Cup in India: PCB seeks permission from govt

The English summer ends with a three-match T20 series and five one-day internationals against Australia in September.

England’s women’s team will also play Pakistan in May in three T20 matches and three ODIs before they welcome New Zealand for three ODIs and five T20 games.

