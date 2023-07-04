BAFL 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
BIPL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.21%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.88%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.73%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.43%)
FCCL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.61%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.82%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.31%)
HBL 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.49%)
HUBC 76.81 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.69%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.91%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.53%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.18%)
OGDC 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.53%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.72 (-3.99%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.94%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.82%)
TPLP 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.71%)
TRG 97.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.4%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
BR100 4,364 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.56%)
BR30 15,235 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
KSE100 43,492 Decreased By -406.6 (-0.93%)
KSE30 15,473 Decreased By -97.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s June palm oil, soyoil imports jump on lower prices: dealers

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2023 02:03pm

MUMBAI: India’s June palm oil imports jumped 49% from the previous month to their highest in three months as buyers took advantage of a dip in prices to their lowest in 28 months to increase purchases, six dealers told Reuters.

A rebound in buying by the world’s biggest vegetable oil importer would support Malaysian palm oil futures and help top producers Indonesia and Malaysia to trim inventories.

Palm oil imports by India rose to 655,000 metric tons in June, up from 439,173 metric tons in May, according to average estimates from the dealers.

Palm oil ends more than 5pc higher on supply worries

May imports were the lowest since February 2021 as the tropical oil started trading at a premium to soyoil and sunflower oil over the past few months, prompting buyers to shift to the cheaper soft oils.

But lower imports in May and the price correction encouraged Indian buyers to increase purchases in June, said Sandeep Bajoria, CEO of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy firm.

Price-sensitive Asian buyers typically rely on palm oil because of the low cost and quick shipping times.

The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India is likely to publish its June vegetable oil import data by mid-July.

India’s soyoil imports in June surged 35% from a month ago to 432,000 metric ton, according to the dealers.

Soyoil’s premium over palm oil had been negligible in the last few months, which is pushing buyers to increase purchases, said Rajesh Patel, managing partner at GGN Research, an edible oil trader and broker.

Sunflower oil imports in June plunged 36% from a month ago to 190,000 metric tons, dealers said.

India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while it imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

India’s June palm oil, soyoil imports jump on lower prices: dealers

SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

India’s Modi urges SCO group to fight terrorism, help Afghanistan

Pakistan looks at ‘medium-term’ inflation target of 5-7%: SBP chief

Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

IHC deems Toshakhana case against PTI chief ‘inadmissible’

Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’

Xi, Putin to address Shanghai alliance, with Iran to join

Govt’s LoI to IMF contains 9 major assurances

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Read more stories