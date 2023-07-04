June CPI inflation rises to 29.4pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 29.4 percent on a year-on-year basis in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 38 percent in the previous month and 21.3 per cent in June 2022, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Average CPI inflation for July-June 2022-23 stood at 29.18 per cent compared to 12.15 per cent during the same period of last year. On a month-on-month basis, it decreased to 0.3 per cent in June 2023 compared to an increase of 1.6 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 6.3 per cent in June 2022.

CPI inflation Urban increased to 27.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 35.1 per cent in the previous month and 19.8 per cent in June 2022. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.1 per cent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.5 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 6.2 per cent in June 2022.

CPI inflation Rural increased to 32.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 42.2 per cent in the previous month and 23.6 per cent in June 2022. On a month-on-month basis, it decreased to 0.8 per cent in June 2023 compared to an increase of 1.7 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 6.6 per cent in June 2022.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 34.9 per cent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 43.0 per cent a month earlier and 21.7 per cent in June 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.2 per cent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.3 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 6.2 per cent in June 2022.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased to 22.4 per cent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 32.8 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 38.9 per cent in June 2022. On a MoM basis, it decreased by 0.3 per cent in June 2023 compared to an increase of 1.0 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 8.2 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2022.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 18.5 per cent on (YoY) basis in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 20.0 per cent in the previous month and 11.5 per cent in June 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.7 per cent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.2 per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 2.0 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2022.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 25.2 per cent on (YoY) basis in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 26.9 per cent in the previous month and 13.6 per cent in June 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.9 per cent in June 2023 compared to an increase of 2.5 per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 2.3 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2022.

Measured by a 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased to 22.9 per cent on (YoY) basis in June 2023 as compared to 30.5 per cent in the previous month and 16.7 per cent in June 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 per cent in June 2023 compared to an increase of 1.5 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 3.5 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2022.

Measured by a 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased to 29.9 per cent on (YoY) basis in June 2023 as compared to 38.8 per cent in the previous month and 19.1 per cent in June 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased to 0.1 per cent in June 2023 compared to an increase of 2.0 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 4.3 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2022.

The Urban Consumer Price Index for June 2023 increased to 0.10 per cent over May 2023 and increased to 27.34 per cent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. June 2022.

