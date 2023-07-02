AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Jul 02, 2023
PM exchanges Eid greetings with AJK President, Governors

Recorder Report Published 02 Jul, 2023 03:13am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has assured Kashmiri leadership that Pakistan will continue to extend maximum possible assistance to Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

He reiterated this resolve during a telephonic conversation with President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood to exchange Eid greeting.

The two leaders condemned the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people. They also paid tribute to brave Kashmiris for courageously and steadfastly facing the state terrorism of India.

The Prime Minister also phoned the Governors of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and exchanged Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes.

He also held telephonic conversations with the leaders of the allied parties including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Aimal Wali Khan.

The leaders also talked about the overall political and economic situation of the country.

The Prime Minister also phoned Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad Mirza and felicitated him on the auspicious occasion of Eid. He exchanged views on the professional matters of armed forces and their preparedness.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded waste management companies and district administrations across Pakistan for their excellent cleanliness arrangements on Eidul Azha.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

