AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N leader demands action against ‘launchers’ of ‘Project Chairman PTI’

Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2023 04:19am

LAHORE: Federal Minister and PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif said on Wednesday that general elections in the country will be held on stipulated time.

Talking to media here today, he said if the mastermind of May 9 and 10 gets any concession, the nation will not tolerate it because this is not an attack on an institution but on the state and security of Pakistan.

Those who have brought petitions of not being punished under the Army Act should be asked when the Army Act was made, where they were at that time, he posed a question. He said that May 9 rioters should be tried and punished to avoid such happening. He wondered why the people are filing petitions against Army Act now; this Act has been there since 1952.

Responding to a query, Javed Latif said, “Yes, we criticized those institutions which violated the constitution and gave judgments which created racial discrimination and brought about the country’s economic destruction. We were justified to criticize them.” He added but neither the army was made a target nor military installations were attacked. He said that May 9 spasm was in fact an attack on the state.

To another query, he said, “If in-service army men can face trial, why not the retired officers.”

Talking about the ISPR DG statement that three army officers, including a lieutenant general, were sacked from their jobs as a part of the military’s “self-accountability process” into the events of May 9, the PML-N leader also demanded punishment for those who launched the ‘Project Chairman PTI’.

If those who launched this project were not arrested and punished along with the in-service servicemen, incidents like May 9 might happen again, he opined. “Our target was not only to punish those people, rather our target was to get those who caused unrest and economic misery in Pakistan,” he said.

He said that an institution held its officers accountable and set an example for others, hopefully the justice-providing institution will also follow suit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

general elections Imran Khan PMLN PTI chairman Mian Javed Latif Army Act May 9 riots

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N leader demands action against ‘launchers’ of ‘Project Chairman PTI’

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

Shares transactions of listed cos: Procedure of capital gain on disposal of securities to remain applicable

Petrol price: relief likely

Number of income tax return filers crosses 4m mark

Eid-ul-Azha today

LHC asks SNGPL CEO to resume office, assails board

‘Appointment of ineligible person’: LHC issues notices to PM, others

Senate chief’s perks: Sanjrani defends controversial bill

Read more stories