Gold prices up Rs1800/tola

****KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday made a big recovery on the local market, traders said.** Gold prices grew by Rs1800 to Rs 216,000 per tola and Rs1543 to Rs 185,185 per 10 grams.**

Silver prices remained unchanged for Rs2550 per tola and Rs 2186.21 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1906 per ounce and silver for $22.61 per ounce, traders said.

