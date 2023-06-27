AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
BAFL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.06%)
BOP 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.19%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.05%)
DFML 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.98%)
DGKC 52.16 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (5.48%)
EPCL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.53%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.21%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.89%)
HUBC 69.22 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.35%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.72%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.08 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.87%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.25%)
NETSOL 75.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.73%)
PAEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.09%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.42%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.09%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.17%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.87%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.43%)
TRG 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.85%)
UNITY 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.9%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 158.2 (4.02%)
BR30 14,099 Increased By 655.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 41,437 Increased By 1371.8 (3.42%)
KSE30 14,658 Increased By 526.3 (3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

Zaheer Abbasi | Tahir Amin Published 27 Jun, 2023 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: An agreement has been reached, in principle, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) envisaging Rs300 billion adjustment with Rs215 billion under taxes and Rs85 billion under reduction in expenditure.

This, as per former finance minister Dr Hafeez Pasha, the FBR taxes’ target would be achievable if the rupee-dollar parity is allowed to be market-based.

Pasha said that in his opinion an increase in 100 basis points in the policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is also part of the agreement.

Multilateral debt country’s biggest problem: Pasha

Former advisor Ministry of Finance Dr Ashfaq Hassan Khan told Business Recorder that all the measures have been taken to complete the review. Once the staff-level agreement is reached the amount of the 9th review would be disbursed to Pakistan as all its conditions have been met.

The IMF Executive Board has not included Pakistan’s 9th review on its board meeting agenda till 6th July 2023, however, Pakistan is on its agenda.

According to the IMF Executive Board calendar available on its website, the next meetings are scheduled for June 27, 28, and 29,followed by meetings on July 5 and July 6, 2023; however, Pakistan is not on the agenda though it could be added in the event that the ninth review is declared, a success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy IMF Taxes SBP interest rate FBR policy rate Dr Hafeez Pasha IMF and Pakistan IMF agreement Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

At least for now, CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts

ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

Dar launches new Shariah-compliant products of NSS

KTBA says ‘IRIS’ has stopped incorporating credit notes

Provincialisation of Discos: PC frames ToRs for transaction advisor

ECC concerned at ‘higher generation cost’ of KE

US-India joint statement: US deputy chief of mission summoned

Read more stories