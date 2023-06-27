AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
BAFL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.06%)
BOP 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.19%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.05%)
DFML 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.98%)
DGKC 52.16 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (5.48%)
EPCL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.53%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.21%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.89%)
HUBC 69.22 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.35%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.72%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.08 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.87%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.25%)
NETSOL 75.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.73%)
PAEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.09%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.42%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.09%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.17%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.87%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.43%)
TRG 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.85%)
UNITY 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.9%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 158.2 (4.02%)
BR30 14,099 Increased By 655.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 41,437 Increased By 1371.8 (3.42%)
KSE30 14,658 Increased By 526.3 (3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ferrous metals drop as higher supply, tepid China demand weigh

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 06:15am

BEIJING: Ferrous metals futures slumped on Monday, pressured by mounting supply and weak downstream demand in top consumer China.

Improved margins prompted a few Chinese steelmakers to ramp up production, adding pressure to an already tepid market as the latest heat wave hindered outdoor construction activities and further dampened demand.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 1.24%, hot-rolled coil shed 1.37%, wire rod fell 2.25% and stainless steel dipped 0.71%, as of 0700 GMT.

The daily crude steel output in China was estimated at 2.95 million metric tons during June 11-20, up 1.11% from the previous 10-day period, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed. The surveyed daily transaction volumes of construction steel products declined to 301,000 tons on June 25, a working day in China, down 12.7% from the previous survey and down 37% from previous Friday, according to data from consultancy Mysteel.

Weakness in the steel sector permeated through the raw materials market, weighing on trader sentiment. The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trading 0.44% lower at 797 yuan ($110.21) per ton, the lowest since June 13. The benchmark July iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.42% higher at $109.65 per ton.

Still, hot metal production was on the uptrend, providing some support to iron ore in the near term, analysts at Everbright Futures said in a note.

Average output of hot metal, a blast furnace product and typically used to gauge iron ore demand, among the surveyed steel mills grew for the third consecutive week to about 2.46 million tons per day in the week ended June 21, up 1.4% from previous survey result, Mysteel data showed.

China steel Metals metals prices rebar

Comments

1000 characters

Ferrous metals drop as higher supply, tepid China demand weigh

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

At least for now, CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts

ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

Dar launches new Shariah-compliant products of NSS

KTBA says ‘IRIS’ has stopped incorporating credit notes

Provincialisation of Discos: PC frames ToRs for transaction advisor

ECC concerned at ‘higher generation cost’ of KE

US-India joint statement: US deputy chief of mission summoned

Read more stories