Qureshi demands resignation of Dar

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that International Monetary Fund has no trust in Finance Minister Ishaq Dar so he should step down as finance minister forthwith.

Talking to media persons in Multan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the IMF had rejected the budget. The government has imposed Rs215 billion more taxes. The budget that will be voted on will be the new finance bill.

“The earlier levied taxes are in place and now more taxes of Rs 215 billion have been imposed,” he said. He said that IMF did not trust Ishaq Dar. Mr Shah said the prime minister also spoke with MD IMF and as a result of that already poverty-stricken people were burdened with Rs215 billion more taxes.

“IMF is not satisfied with the revenue target, what is being said is not based on facts,” he said. “They are silencing people for the time being, but they will not be able to cover up the facts forever,” he maintained.

The PTI leader said that the finance bill was being revised. Twelve-hour loadshedding was being undertaken in cities. Mr Shah said, “This budget was rejected by the nation, traders, farmers and industrialists. Now the IMF has also rejected the budget.”

“I request Ishaq Dar to resign immediately and let someone else take over the responsibility,” he said. Former foreign minister said that Greece shipwreck and death of hundreds of people made him sad. He said the real thing to ponder over was that why people were forced to leave their homes.

Shah said, “No one goes to buy death by paying Rs3 million, there was no water facility in the ship. People died of thirst. Steps should be taken that such incidents must not happen in future.” PTI’s vice chairman further said that this was not a new issue. Human-trafficking had been going on for a long time which must be stopped.

“I have risen above the politics of posts and tickets. I am currently doing the politics of ideology and stick to ideology,” he said.