Pak-Kazakh BPC tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The second round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan will be held on 26th June 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Syed Ahsan Raza Shah will lead the Pakistan delegation while the Kazakh side will be led by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Kanat Tumyst.

She said that the two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations in political, trade, economic, connectivity, science and technology and cultural and people to people relations.

The inaugural session of the Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Kazakhstan was held on 28th February 2020 in Islamabad.

