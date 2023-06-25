CDWP clears as many as 28 projects worth Rs309.14bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared as many as 28 development projects at a cost of Rs309.14 billion.

The CDWP met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Members Planning Commission, and representatives from the various ministries and divisions.

The forum principally approved Program for Flood Response Through Reconstruction of Education facilities in Sindh, assisted by JICA worth Rs1,566.628 million, Establishment of One Stop Service Centre for Special Economic Zones worth 698m; Modernization of Academic and Research Facilities for Students at MUET, Jamshoro worth Rs2,000.368m; immediate needs for Artistic Innovation and Technology Integration at Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design and Heritage Sindh worth Rs964.305m; up-gradation and improvement of People Nursing School, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro worth Rs786.149m; up-gradation of HPT Rawat Transmitting Station by Installing A 1000 Kw DRM-Enabled Medium Wave Transmitter under Foreign Funded Grant worth Rs4,000 million; Establishment of Polytechnic Institute for Boys at Skardu (Baltistan Region) worth Rs978.929m; infrastructure development of Islamabad Techno polis worth Rs7,338 million; construction of Audit House, Lahore worth Rs1,997.675m; Women on wheels worth Rs4,476.170m; Construction of Interchange on Lahore-Karachi Motorway (M-3) at Bucheki-Nankana Road in the Name of Rai Mansab Ali Khan Kharal worth Rs1,332.605m; construction of Lundianwala Interchange on Lahore–Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) worth Rs 1706.688m; Construction of Road from More Khunda to Habo By Bala, District Nankana Sahib worth Rs5,680.358m; Dualization of road from Chistian to Chak no 46/3R via Dahrnawala (41.154 km) including two-lane Link Road from Dahrnawala to Chak 175m (4.859 km) worth 8,962.000m; Rehabilitation and Special Repair of Track Maintenance Machinery worth 5,532.157m; construction of road from Main Duki Road to Kharshang via Baghaw and Shinlaiz Sanjavi District Ziarat worth Rs1,501.566m, Dualisation of road from Larkano to Lakhi worth Rs4,925.462m; construction of Sunni Gar Dam (revised) Rs5,114.782m; establishment of Institute of Sports worth Rs2,100.836m; challenges faced to address the Out of School Children (OOSC) worth Rs25,000m and strengthening of University of Narowal (revised) worth Rs3,522.785m.

The forum referred several projects to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for the approval which includes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project, KP-HCIP, (revised Health Component) worth 24,224.921m; Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment and Institutional Support Project worth 11,0700m; PC-I for construction of Abdul Khel - Dhakki-Kallurkot Road; DI Khan Development Package worth Rs14,257.294m; I Khan Road Development Package Construction of Road from Isa Khel-Lakki Marwat Road, worth Rs13,825.6m; Construction of Harnai to Sibi Road via Spin Tangi District Sibi worth Rs19,092.984m; Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme worth Rs17,500.030m and Prime Minister High-Tech Skills Training and Global Skills worth Rs19,330 million.

