AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ECC approves Rs250bn to adjust excessive spending by provinces

Zaheer Abbasi Published 24 Jun, 2023 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs250 billion to adjust excessive spending by the provinces during the current fiscal year with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa overrun budgeted allocation by Rs214 billion.

The ECC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was put up a summary by the Finance Division stating that supplementary grant (SG)/technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs250 billion is required to adjust the overspending by the provinces.

The ECC was informed that the existing ways and means advance limits for all four provinces stood at – Punjab 77 billion, Sindh 39 billion, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 31.3 billion, and Balochistan 17 billion. An amount of Rs10 billion was allocated under the headways and means advances to provinces during the current fiscal year.

4 months of FY23-24: KP caretaker govt presents Rs462bn budget

However, the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has availed advances to the tune of Rs224 billion, cumulatively, from ways and means, during the current fiscal year till 24th May 2023.

In order to adjust the expenditure of Rs214 billion incurred in excess of the allocated budget and the likely future requirements of provinces during the current fiscal year, Rs250 billion SG/TSG is required.

The ECC was further told that the above expenditures would have no impact on the overall fiscal deficit of the federal government as the advances are availed for a brief period and the SBP reverses the transactions together with mark-up as and when sufficient cash balance is available in the provincial governments’ accounts.

The same is booked as capital receipts/non-tax receipts of the federal government. The ways and means advances availed so far during the current fiscal year have already been replenished. The Finance Division sought approval of the ECC for the proposals in terms of Article 84 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

On a summary moved by the Ministry of Commerce regarding the extension of the period for export of sugar quota by sugar mills in Sindh, the ECC allowed the export of the remaining sugar quota of 32,000 metric tonnes within 60 days with effect from 12th June onwards in accordance with the Sindh High Court’s decision.

The ECC also considered a summary of the Ministry of Railways for the provision of additional funds in grant in aid to Pakistan Railways for the discharge of pending liabilities including salaries and pensions of the staff. It was decided that an additional grant-in-aid of Rs2.5 billion may be released to address the shortfall in order to ensure the continuation of operations without interruption.

The ECC considered and approved (i) Rs3.628 billion as TSG in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for execution of development schemes in all provinces; (ii) Rs172.001 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for ERE liabilities; (iii) Rs1,200 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of 16 development schemes; (iv)Rs1,238 million as TSG in favour of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) for the fulfillment of government’s commitment to fund Balochistan Mineral Resources Limited’s obligatory contribution in the Reko-Diq project for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP ECC Finance Division SBP Ishaq Dar budget TSG provinces Finance minister Ishaq Dar budget allocation budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage

Comments

1000 characters

ECC approves Rs250bn to adjust excessive spending by provinces

US supports Pakistan’s working with IMF: Blome

UAE minister due after Eid to ink different deals

Flood-affected areas: Bilawal thanks Dar, PM for making allocation

PM explains criticality of IsDB partnership

Shehbaz, Li agree to celebrate ‘decade of CPEC’ in a big way

102 people in army’s custody, AGP tells SC

Consumers facing ‘massive’ power load-shedding, ‘inflated’ bills

280 families fear relatives died in boat disaster off Greece

Only listed cos required to comply with CSR requirements: ex-CJP

Read more stories