AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia asks IAEA to ensure Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 07:54pm

Russia urged the International Atomic Energy Agency on Friday to ensure Ukraine does not shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saying it was otherwise operating safely.

Alexei Likhachev, chief executive of the Russian state nuclear energy firm Rosatom, made the comments at a meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in the Russian city of Kaliningrad, Rosatom said in a statement, after Grossi visited the plant last week.

“We expect concrete steps from the IAEA aimed at preventing strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, both on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and on adjacent territory and critical infrastructure facilities,” Rosatom quoted its chief as saying in a statement.

The IAEA said this week that the power plant was “grappling with … water-related challenges” after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam emptied the vast reservoir on whose southern bank the plant sits.

It also said the military situation in the area had become increasingly tense as Kyiv began a counteroffensive against the Russian forces that have seized control of swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine.

Moscow and Kyiv have regularly accused each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station, with its six offline reactors. International efforts to establish a demilitarised zone around it have so far failed.

Ukraine this week accused Russia of planning a “terrorist” attack at the plant involving the release of radiation, while Moscow on Friday detained five people who it said were planning to smuggle radioactive caesium-137 at the request of a Ukrainian buyer in order to stage a nuclear incident.

International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Comments

1000 characters

Russia asks IAEA to ensure Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security

Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 286.74 against US dollar

Biden should consider facts before feting ‘butcher of Gujarat’: Khawaja Asif on US-India statement

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler shuts production plant yet again

Karachi port: Govt to lease four out of 33 berths to UAE for $220m

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Millions head to Makkah for Hajj in Saudi heat

Greek boat tragedy: 82 Pakistani victims identified, says Rana Sanaullah

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Read more stories