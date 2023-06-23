Greek boat tragedy: 82 Pakistani victims identified, says Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated on Friday that the bodies of 82 deceased Pakistanis, who were on board the sunk boat near Greece, have been recovered. The number could escalate further.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the identification process of the Pakistanis was underway with the help of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

At least 209 ‘victims’ from Pakistan in Greece boat tragedy: Pakistan govt data

“The boat’s capacity was about 400 passengers, but there were around 700 onboard,” he said. “Among these, the number of Pakistani passengers on board was nearly 350 as per our information.”

Earlier it was reported that 12 of those who survived were Pakistani.

Witness accounts suggested that between 400 and 750 people had crammed onto the 20- to 30 metre-long (65- to 100-foot) fishing boat which then capsized and sank early on June 14 about 50 miles (80 km) from the southern coastal town of Pylos, according to Reuters.

Greece boat disaster: Investigation to be completed in a week, says Sanaullah

Meanwhile, Sanaullah said 281 families have contacted the government, expressing concern that their loved ones may have been caught up in this incident. He also highlighted that 193 DNA samples have been taken.

He announced that special desks have been established and all affected families have been contacted.

“Once the identification process is completed, the bodies will be brought back,” he said.

Coordination cell established on Greece boat incident

He noted that nearly 99% of individuals who depart for Europe from Pakistan do so through “legal means.”

However, upon reaching countries such as Egypt, UAE, and Libya, they tend to opt for illegal routes.

Sanaullah also said that the prime minister had established a “high-level committee” to investigate the incident.

‘Need for amendments’

Sanaullah said amendments to laws were under consideration to ensure that those involved in human trafficking and employing illicit means to send people abroad would face appropriate punishment.

He pointed out loopholes in laws, emphasising that scarcity of convictions in similar incidents over the past five years worsened the issue.

He expressed concern that even in cases where charges were filed, suspects often secured release on bail, while families entered settlements, resulting in an alarmingly low conviction rate.

He stated that the issue was being addressed with specific countries that had issued visas to individuals who were not relevant to the intended purpose, and who subsequently continued their journey through unauthorised routes.

“I assure the house that we will spare no efforts, and a comprehensive set of recommendations will be proposed by the probe committee, which the government will diligently implement,” he affirmed.