AVN 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.1%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.03%)
CNERGY 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.48%)
DFML 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
DGKC 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
EPCL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
FFL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5%)
GGL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
HUBC 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
KEL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.18%)
MLCF 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.85%)
NETSOL 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.86%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PPL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PRL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.13%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.5%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Greek boat tragedy: 82 Pakistani victims identified, says Rana Sanaullah

  • Interior minister demands amendments in laws to tackle issue of illegal migration
BR Web Desk Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 03:55pm

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated on Friday that the bodies of 82 deceased Pakistanis, who were on board the sunk boat near Greece, have been recovered. The number could escalate further.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the identification process of the Pakistanis was underway with the help of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

At least 209 ‘victims’ from Pakistan in Greece boat tragedy: Pakistan govt data

“The boat’s capacity was about 400 passengers, but there were around 700 onboard,” he said. “Among these, the number of Pakistani passengers on board was nearly 350 as per our information.”

Earlier it was reported that 12 of those who survived were Pakistani.

Witness accounts suggested that between 400 and 750 people had crammed onto the 20- to 30 metre-long (65- to 100-foot) fishing boat which then capsized and sank early on June 14 about 50 miles (80 km) from the southern coastal town of Pylos, according to Reuters.

Greece boat disaster: Investigation to be completed in a week, says Sanaullah

Meanwhile, Sanaullah said 281 families have contacted the government, expressing concern that their loved ones may have been caught up in this incident. He also highlighted that 193 DNA samples have been taken.

He announced that special desks have been established and all affected families have been contacted.

“Once the identification process is completed, the bodies will be brought back,” he said.

Coordination cell established on Greece boat incident

He noted that nearly 99% of individuals who depart for Europe from Pakistan do so through “legal means.”

However, upon reaching countries such as Egypt, UAE, and Libya, they tend to opt for illegal routes.

Sanaullah also said that the prime minister had established a “high-level committee” to investigate the incident.

‘Need for amendments’

Sanaullah said amendments to laws were under consideration to ensure that those involved in human trafficking and employing illicit means to send people abroad would face appropriate punishment.

He pointed out loopholes in laws, emphasising that scarcity of convictions in similar incidents over the past five years worsened the issue.

He expressed concern that even in cases where charges were filed, suspects often secured release on bail, while families entered settlements, resulting in an alarmingly low conviction rate.

He stated that the issue was being addressed with specific countries that had issued visas to individuals who were not relevant to the intended purpose, and who subsequently continued their journey through unauthorised routes.

“I assure the house that we will spare no efforts, and a comprehensive set of recommendations will be proposed by the probe committee, which the government will diligently implement,” he affirmed.

Greece parliament Rana Sanaullah Greece boat crash Greece boat tragedy Greece boat incident Greece migrant boat disaster Greece boat disaster coast of Greece

Comments

1000 characters

Greek boat tragedy: 82 Pakistani victims identified, says Rana Sanaullah

Karachi port: Govt to lease four out of 33 berths to UAE for $220m

Intra- day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Pakistan’s economic meltdown spurs more people to risk lives to reach Europe

Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

Development banks can boost lending by $200bn: Paris summit

Read more stories