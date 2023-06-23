Palm rises on weaker ringgit, soyoil recovery

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Friday and snapped three sessions of losses, supported by a recovery in soybean oil and a weaker ringgit, although the contract is expected to post a weekly drop.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 2.75% to 3,660 ringgit ($783.22) per metric ton in early trade. The contract has lost 2.16% in the week.

Fundamentals

Malaysia’s ringgit, the contract currency of trade, weakened to hit its lowest level since November 11, 2022 in early trade. A weaker ringgit made the contract more attractive to foreign currency holders.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.55%. The Dalian Commodity was closed for the Dragon Boat Festival holidays.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia has maintained its July export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

Malaysian palm oil products exports for June 1-20 fell 16.8% from the same period in May, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said. Cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia said exports fell 12.9%.