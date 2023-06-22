AVN 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
DGKC 49.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.36%)
EPCL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
FCCL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.09%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
FLYNG 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.48%)
HUBC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
KEL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.59%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.39%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 74.36 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.51%)
PAEL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
PPL 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PRL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.21%)
UNITY 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
BR100 3,960 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 13,579 Increased By 22.1 (0.16%)
KSE100 40,184 Decreased By -37 (-0.09%)
KSE30 14,182 Increased By 3.7 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets LUCK (Lucky Cement Limited) 511.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.1%

Lucky Cement reclassifies Rs116bn revenue reserves into ‘separate capital reserves’

  • Amount is now 'un-distributable by way of dividend'
BR Web Desk Published June 22, 2023 Updated June 22, 2023 01:05pm

The board of directors at Lucky Cement Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest cement manufacturers, has decided to reclassify a sum of Rs116 billion from the revenue reserves to separate capital reserves, according to a notice sent to the stock exchange on Thursday.

It said the move, which makes the amount “un-distributable by way of dividend”, is to “more accurately reflect the nature of these reserves”.

“The Board of Directors of Lucky Cement Limited in their meeting held on 21 June, 2023, discussed that over the years the company has continued with its expansion and diversification strategy and has made significant investments which have enhanced enterprise value for the shareholders,” read the notice.

In addition, Lucky has carried out buy-back of its shares in the past and continues to do the same at present.

“The BoD noted that because of the above mentioned reasons, the general reserves of the cement manufacturer have been utilised and are not entirely available for distribution as dividend.

“The BoD, therefore, decided to reclassify a sum of Rs116 billion from the revenue reserves to separate capital reserves (un-distributable by way of dividend) to more accurately reflect the nature of these reserves,” it said.

Out of the Rs116 billion which are currently classified as general reserves and unappropriated profits, Rs40 billion will be reclassified as capital reserve against long-term investments, another Rs40 billion as capital reserves against capacity expansions and Rs36 billion as capital redemption reserve, read the notice.

Moreover, the board in its meeting decided not to proceed with the increase in the authorised share capital of the company and not to alter the Articles of Association of Lucky Cement.

“The board has withdrawn all the agenda items and has decided to cancel the extraordinary general meeting which was scheduled to be held on June 26, 2023,” it added.

Incorporated in Pakistan in 1993, Lucky Cement Limited has a well-diversified portfolio of businesses, which – besides local and international cement operations – consists of automobiles, chemicals and agricultural sciences, mobile phone assembling and energy.

The company saw a massive increase in its profit, which clocked in at Rs30.21 billion, an increase of over 222% during the first quarter (January-March) of 2023 when compared to Rs9.38 billion in the corresponding period last year.

PSX cement manufacturer Lucky Cement Limited PSX stocks capital reserve revenue reserve AUTHORIZE CAPITAL

Comments

1000 characters

Lucky Cement reclassifies Rs116bn revenue reserves into ‘separate capital reserves’

AD Ports UAE, KPT deal: committee recommends agreement for cabinet approval

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain

Trials in military courts: Hearing adjourned after Justice Isa distances himself

Rescuers in all-night race to save Titanic sub crew

US to ease visas for skilled Indian workers as Modi visits

Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China

US apprised of edgy IMF ambivalence

COAS to be part of SIFC apex body

ECC approves Rs80bn subsidy for power sector

Read more stories